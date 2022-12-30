Dr. Ana Garcia-Iguaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia-Iguaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Garcia-Iguaran, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Garcia-Iguaran, MD
Dr. Ana Garcia-Iguaran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Garcia-Iguaran's Office Locations
Ana Maria Garcia Iguaran MD PA7959 NW 2nd St # A, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (754) 280-0631
Gemini OB/GYN603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 361, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (786) 745-3789Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
De. Garcia is great! Approachable, knowledgeable & professional!! Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Ana Garcia-Iguaran, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1134415193
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Iguaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Iguaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Iguaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Iguaran speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Iguaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Iguaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia-Iguaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia-Iguaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.