Dr. Ana Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Gonzalez, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Ana Gonzalez MD401 Coral Way Ste 307, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-7733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, knowledgable and great bedside manner. Waited only 10 min in the waiting room.
About Dr. Ana Gonzalez, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1598718785
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.