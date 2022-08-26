Dr. Ana Hernandez-Puga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Puga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Hernandez-Puga, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Hernandez-Puga, MD
Dr. Ana Hernandez-Puga, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez-Puga works at
Dr. Hernandez-Puga's Office Locations
-
1
Adriana M. Castro MD PA9220 SW 72nd St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 275-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Children's Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez-Puga?
Very nice and professional, take time with the kids and friendly with their. Very recommended.
About Dr. Ana Hernandez-Puga, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508821620
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez-Puga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez-Puga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez-Puga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez-Puga works at
Dr. Hernandez-Puga speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez-Puga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez-Puga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez-Puga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez-Puga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.