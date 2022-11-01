See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ana Krieger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ana Krieger, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ana Krieger, MD

Dr. Ana Krieger, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Krieger works at Sleep Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Krieger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Medicine
    425 E. 61st St. 5th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krieger?

    Nov 01, 2022
    I just recently started using Dr Krieger for my sleep apnea. I find her to be knowledgeable, caring and unique in that she is willing to spend as much time as needed with me to review and discuss my case. She is a rare breed in today's typical 15 minute "in and out" appointments.
    — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ana Krieger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ana Krieger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krieger to family and friends

    Dr. Krieger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krieger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ana Krieger, MD.

    About Dr. Ana Krieger, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922092899
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Krieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krieger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krieger has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krieger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Krieger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krieger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ana Krieger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.