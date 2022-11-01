Dr. Ana Krieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Krieger, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Krieger, MD
Dr. Ana Krieger, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Krieger works at
Dr. Krieger's Office Locations
Sleep Medicine425 E. 61st St. 5th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I just recently started using Dr Krieger for my sleep apnea. I find her to be knowledgeable, caring and unique in that she is willing to spend as much time as needed with me to review and discuss my case. She is a rare breed in today's typical 15 minute "in and out" appointments.
About Dr. Ana Krieger, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1922092899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Universidade Federal Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krieger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krieger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krieger works at
Dr. Krieger has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krieger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Krieger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.