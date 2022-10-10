Dr. Ana Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Kumar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Edmond1701 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4978Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Kumar is a sweetheart! She is very thorough and wants to make sure she helps ease any pain she can. Spends all time needed to find out everything that is wrong and treats the problems. Would recommend her to anyone that needs help, she will call you on weekends and even if she is on vacation if needed to
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Family Practice
