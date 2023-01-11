See All Allergists & Immunologists in Miami, FL
Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (20)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ana Lamas, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Lamas works at Juan F Lamas Inc. in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
    Juan F Lamas Inc.
    2000 SW 27th Ave Ste 301, Miami, FL 33145

  South Miami Hospital

Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    Ambetter
    Anthem
    • Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    MultiPlan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 11, 2023
    Exceptional diagnostician. The staff was wonderful, friendly, helpful. Dr Lamas is excellent. There are very few doctors out there that can compare. I did extensive research to find the specialist I felt would meet my current medical needs. She did that and beyond. She listens, reiterates and really delves into what the issue is. She is extremely knowledgeable and educates and answers questions or doubts you may have without the arrogance. Just research her if you'd like to know more about her. She deserves all the accolades she's received through the years. She is also very humble and understanding. I cannot say enough.
    Martha R — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ana Lamas, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    40 years of experience
    English
    1063418606
    Yale University
    Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Lamas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamas has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamas on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

