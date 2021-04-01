Dr. Ana Lipson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Lipson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Lipson, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lipson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MD Medical Operations LLC410 1ST ST S, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 802-8913
-
2
Lipson Pain Institute210 1st St N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipson?
Dr Ana Lipson is the best pain doctor I've found in 20 years. Received Facet neck injections that really work every 9 months. She helps me to stay active in retirement , encouraging my gym attendance. Dr Lipson is encouraging and brilliant and intuitive. Best of the best!
About Dr. Ana Lipson, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1659377224
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipson works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.