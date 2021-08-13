Dr. Ana-Liza Pascual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana-Liza Pascual, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana-Liza Pascual, MD
Dr. Ana-Liza Pascual, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Pascual's Office Locations
Cvomg, clovis722 Medical Center Dr E Ste 105, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 299-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pascual was amazing. Clearly has and demonstrates a mastery in her field and went above and beyond to ensure my comfort. I was very anxious before my visit having a lightly invasive procedure, and further due to Covid I was unable to bring in my Fiancé as planned to be emotional support. Dr. Pascual stepped up to be there for me in my moment of anxiety and fear and not only flawless performed the procedure but made me feel safe and heard throughout the whole thing. Doctors like her really make a difference and I can’t express how appreciated she was. Many thanks from the bottom of my heart!
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
