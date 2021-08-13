Overview of Dr. Ana-Liza Pascual, MD

Dr. Ana-Liza Pascual, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Pascual works at Central Valley OB/GYN Med Group in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.