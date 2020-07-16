Dr. Ana Luina Estrada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Luina Estrada, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Luina Estrada, MD
Dr. Ana Luina Estrada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Estrada works at
Dr. Estrada's Office Locations
-
1
Olathe Women's Center20375 W 151st St Ste 250, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 764-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Estrada delivered my baby at 13.5 weeks in the ER at Olathe Medical Center (she was on call for my doctor). We cried together and I know she truly cared. Needless to say I have switched to Dr. Estrada for my OB needs and I’m currently 19 W and 4 Days preggo :)
About Dr. Ana Luina Estrada, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851343875
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Dr. Estrada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrada works at
Dr. Estrada has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estrada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Estrada speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrada, there are benefits to both methods.