Overview of Dr. Ana-Maria Orbai, MD

Dr. Ana-Maria Orbai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Orbai works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orbai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-8089
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 07, 2017
    My dermatologist referred me to Dr. Orbai for psoriatic arthritis. I do have psoriasis . Dr. Orbai was everything you want in a doctor. She took her time, reviewed all of my paperwork, answered all of my questions, and after a thorough exam, gave me the good news that I don't have psoriatic arthritis. She was professional, knowledgeable, personable and kind. I highly recommend her for her field of expertise.
    Madalen in Baltimore, MD — Jul 07, 2017
    About Dr. Ana-Maria Orbai, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255516332
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Orbai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orbai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orbai works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Orbai’s profile.

    Dr. Orbai has seen patients for Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orbai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Orbai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orbai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orbai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orbai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

