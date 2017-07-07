Dr. Orbai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana-Maria Orbai, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana-Maria Orbai, MD
Dr. Ana-Maria Orbai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Orbai's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-8089Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My dermatologist referred me to Dr. Orbai for psoriatic arthritis. I do have psoriasis . Dr. Orbai was everything you want in a doctor. She took her time, reviewed all of my paperwork, answered all of my questions, and after a thorough exam, gave me the good news that I don't have psoriatic arthritis. She was professional, knowledgeable, personable and kind. I highly recommend her for her field of expertise.
About Dr. Ana-Maria Orbai, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1255516332
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orbai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orbai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Orbai has seen patients for Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orbai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Orbai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orbai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orbai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orbai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.