Dr. Sanchez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ana Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Sanchez, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
About Dr. Ana Sanchez, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1760572952
Education & Certifications
- MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanchez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.