Offers telehealth
Dr. Ana Martinez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Women's Health Associates9119 W 74th St Ste 300, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 677-3113
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Martinez is fantastic. She is very caring but also direct and will not waste your time. I can't imagine going through my first pregnancy with any other doctor or practice.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992887178
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Duke University
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
