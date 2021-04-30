Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bangor, ME. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Down East Community Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Northern Light Mayo Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital and Waldo County General Hospital.
Locations
Ana Mendoza MD900 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-1187
Hospital Affiliations
- Down East Community Hospital
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
- Northern Light Mayo Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Waldo County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salasar is kind and attentive and very thorough. She answers all inquiries with clear understandable information and takes the time to be certain you understand your condition and feel comfortable with suggested treatment. She always returns calls and will reach out to a new concern even when she is on vacation. Her expertise is comforting and her approach is very professional without being dehumanizing. I highly recommend her to anyone seeking help with the conditions she treats.
About Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1184777062
Education & Certifications
- University Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza Salazar has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendoza Salazar speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.