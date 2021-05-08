See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ana Miranda Maldonado, MD

Internal Medicine
2.6 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ana Miranda Maldonado, MD

Dr. Ana Miranda Maldonado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Miranda Maldonado works at Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #014 in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miranda Maldonado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #014
    4950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 783-4011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nausea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Nausea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Canker Sore
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Insufficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 08, 2021
    Dr. Maldonado always takes the time to listen to my concerns. Unlike other physicians, she doesn't rush you during your visit and even spends extra time. Very kind, caring, and goes above and beyond. :)
    Jasmine C. — May 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ana Miranda Maldonado, MD
    About Dr. Ana Miranda Maldonado, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659538494
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miranda Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miranda Maldonado works at Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #014 in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Miranda Maldonado’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda Maldonado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.