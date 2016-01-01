Dr. Mrkaic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Mrkaic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
General Dental Residency Prog1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 290, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-6469
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mrkaic?
About Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1568854651
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mrkaic accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mrkaic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mrkaic works at
Dr. Mrkaic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mrkaic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mrkaic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mrkaic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.