Overview of Dr. Ana Palhete, MD

Dr. Ana Palhete, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Palhete works at Lusitana Healthcare in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.