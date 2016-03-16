Dr. Palmieri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Palmieri, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Palmieri, MD
Dr. Ana Palmieri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Palmieri's Office Locations
Delta Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine472 W Poplar Ave Ste 200, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 850-1150Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous about the treatment and she stayed with me to calm me. I think it took about a half hour for that. She explained everything so that I understood it. Very good experience.
About Dr. Ana Palmieri, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1972562254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmieri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmieri has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmieri speaks Portuguese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.