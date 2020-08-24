Overview

Dr. Ana Priscu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Romanian Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacy, Targu-Mures, Romania and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Priscu works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.