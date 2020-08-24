See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Ana Priscu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ana Priscu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ana Priscu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Romanian Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacy, Targu-Mures, Romania and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Priscu works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis
    5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 865-5904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Priscu?

    Aug 24, 2020
    I see Dr PRISCU for my thyroid. She is always takes time to listen and explain if you need tests or procedures. She is great at monitoring My Chart.
    Mommalee05 — Aug 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ana Priscu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ana Priscu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Priscu to family and friends

    Dr. Priscu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Priscu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ana Priscu, MD.

    About Dr. Ana Priscu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255313847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Medical Center - Endocrinology
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St. Vincent Hospital - Internal Medicine, Indianapolis, IN
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Romanian Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacy, Targu-Mures, Romania
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Priscu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priscu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Priscu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Priscu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Priscu works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes And Endocrinology Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Priscu’s profile.

    Dr. Priscu has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priscu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Priscu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priscu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priscu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priscu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ana Priscu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.