Dr. Ana Priscu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Priscu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Romanian Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacy, Targu-Mures, Romania and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr PRISCU for my thyroid. She is always takes time to listen and explain if you need tests or procedures. She is great at monitoring My Chart.
About Dr. Ana Priscu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Romanian
- 1255313847
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center - Endocrinology
- St. Vincent Hospital - Internal Medicine, Indianapolis, IN
- Romanian Institute Of Medicine and Pharmacy, Targu-Mures, Romania
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
