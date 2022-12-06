Dr. Ana Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Rivera, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Rivera, MD
Dr. Ana Rivera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Rivera's Office Locations
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz Ste 7501, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7375
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 253-5851
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and spend enough time to assess her patients condition and always open suggestions
About Dr. Ana Rivera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1760915649
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.