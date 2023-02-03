Dr. Ana Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Rojas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ana Rojas, MD
Dr. Ana Rojas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Medical City Alliance and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Rojas' Office Locations
-
1
Keller9750 Hillwood Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Grapevine1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 230, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Medical City Alliance
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
She explained everything from my first chemo treatment,lab results,scans and taking the fear away.My journey is not quite over.excellent doctor.soft spoken and she really cares.
About Dr. Ana Rojas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235305608
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas works at
