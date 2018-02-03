See All Psychiatrists in Rochester, MI
Dr. Ana Rotar, MD

Psychiatry
2.1 (7)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ana Rotar, MD

Dr. Ana Rotar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, MI. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Rotar works at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital in Rochester, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rotar's Office Locations

    Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
    1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 652-5291
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    26901 Beaumont Blvd Ste 3D, Southfield, MI 48033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 652-5291

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ana Rotar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710188529
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Rotar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rotar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rotar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.