See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD

Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Sanchez Varela works at Pediatric Associates in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Weston, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Sanchez Varela's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton
    19615 State Road 7 Ste 32, Boca Raton, FL 33498 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 477-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pediatric Associates - Weston
    1835 N Corporate Lakes Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 389-7000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Boynton East
    379 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 336-0191
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
  4. 4
    Boynton Beach Ambulatory Surgical Center
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 733-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez Varela?

    Photo: Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sanchez Varela to family and friends

    Dr. Sanchez Varela's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sanchez Varela

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD.

    About Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972765048
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanchez Varela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez Varela has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez Varela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez Varela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez Varela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.