Dr. Sanchez Varela accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD
Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Sanchez Varela works at
Dr. Sanchez Varela's Office Locations
Boca Raton19615 State Road 7 Ste 32, Boca Raton, FL 33498 Directions (561) 477-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Pediatric Associates - Weston1835 N Corporate Lakes Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-7000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boynton East379 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 336-0191Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Boynton Beach Ambulatory Surgical Center10301 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 733-4400
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Dr. Ana Sanchez Varela, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972765048
Education & Certifications
- TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
