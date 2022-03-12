See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD

Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Internacional del Ecuador, Quito, Ecuador and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sandoval Leon works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sandoval Leon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Dr Ann was extremely attentive, very gentle, and nice
    — Mar 12, 2022
    About Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063709095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Breast Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Hematology-Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Fellow
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Internacional del Ecuador, Quito, Ecuador
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandoval Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandoval Leon works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sandoval Leon’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval Leon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

