Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD
Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Internacional del Ecuador, Quito, Ecuador and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sandoval Leon works at
Dr. Sandoval Leon's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandoval Leon?
Dr Ann was extremely attentive, very gentle, and nice
About Dr. Ana Sandoval Leon, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1063709095
Education & Certifications
- Breast Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Hematology-Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Fellow
- Internal Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- Universidad Internacional del Ecuador, Quito, Ecuador
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval Leon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval Leon accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sandoval Leon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandoval Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval Leon works at
Dr. Sandoval Leon speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.