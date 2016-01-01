See All Psychiatrists in Fort Pierce, FL
Dr. Ana Suarez, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Fort Pierce, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ana Suarez, MD

Dr. Ana Suarez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Suarez works at Lawnwood Behavioral Health Services in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suarez's Office Locations

    Lawnwood Rgnl Medcl Ctr and Heart Inst
    1700 S 23rd St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 803-8219
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    St Lucie Medical Center
    1800 SE Tiffany Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Major Depressive Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Ana Suarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164706404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Suarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

