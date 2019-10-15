Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subia-Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD
Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madison, AL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Subia-Bell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Subia-Bell's Office Locations
-
1
Blasingame Tara L F DPM131 W Dublin Dr Ste A, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 274-0262
-
2
Thotakura, N Rao MD120 W Dublin Dr Ste 103, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 203-0875
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Subia-Bell?
Dr.Ana S Bell is the best. She’s very professional and nice.
About Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1578845665
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-Ucla Med Ctrs
- Driscoll Children's Hosp Tex A&amp;M U
- Driscoll Children's Hosp Tex A&amp;M U|Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subia-Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subia-Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subia-Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subia-Bell works at
Dr. Subia-Bell speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Subia-Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subia-Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subia-Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subia-Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.