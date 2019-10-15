See All Pediatricians in Madison, AL
Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD

Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madison, AL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Subia-Bell works at Blasingame Tara L F DPM in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Subia-Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blasingame Tara L F DPM
    131 W Dublin Dr Ste A, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 274-0262
  2. 2
    Thotakura, N Rao MD
    120 W Dublin Dr Ste 103, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 203-0875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abdominal Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Abscess Incision and Drainage

Abdominal Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergies
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Circumcision, Infant
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pneumonia
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wart Removal
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1578845665
    Education & Certifications

    • Harbor-Ucla Med Ctrs
    Fellowship
    • Driscoll Children's Hosp Tex A&amp;amp;M U
    Residency
    • Driscoll Children's Hosp Tex A&amp;amp;M U|Driscoll Childrens Hospital
    Internship
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SAN AGUSTIN / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Subia-Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subia-Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Subia-Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subia-Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subia-Bell works at Blasingame Tara L F DPM in Madison, AL. View the full address on Dr. Subia-Bell’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Subia-Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subia-Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subia-Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subia-Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

