Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD
Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Tamayo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tamayo's Office Locations
-
1
Ana M Tamayo MD3157 N University Dr Ste 100, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 436-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamayo?
Dr. Tamayo gave excellent care to ensure my comfort, understanding or the exam and results. She reviewed my care and listened... This is the only Office I can call only once and receive a call back checking to see what I need...
About Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1275729857
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamayo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamayo works at
Dr. Tamayo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamayo speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamayo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.