Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD

Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Dr. Tamayo works at Ana M Tamayo MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tamayo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ana M Tamayo MD
    3157 N University Dr Ste 100, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 436-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Dr. Tamayo gave excellent care to ensure my comfort, understanding or the exam and results. She reviewed my care and listened... This is the only Office I can call only once and receive a call back checking to see what I need...
    Carla Dent — Aug 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD
    About Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275729857
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Tamayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamayo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamayo works at Ana M Tamayo MD in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tamayo’s profile.

    Dr. Tamayo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamayo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

