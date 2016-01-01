Dr. Ana Tanase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Tanase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ana Tanase, MD
Dr. Ana Tanase, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universistated De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila-Bucurest.
Dr. Tanase works at
Dr. Tanase's Office Locations
TMCOne: La CaÃ±ada10390 N La Canada Dr Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 420-2110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ana Tanase, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Romanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Academy Of Integrative Health and Medicine (Aihm)
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Universistated De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila-Bucurest
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanase has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanase works at
Dr. Tanase speaks Romanian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.