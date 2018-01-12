Dr. Ana Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Torres, MD
Overview of Dr. Ana Torres, MD
Dr. Ana Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
WellMed at Fulton4000 Fulton St Ste A, Houston, TX 77009 Directions (713) 931-4040
Ana M. Torres, Md, PA427 W 20th St Ste 503, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Torres is efficient, attentive & honest (even if you don't wanna hear it). Appointments are available within reason & staff is ready to help. Dr. Torres is a doctor who listens & cares, which I thought was only a myth nowadays. I have referred family members & friends. Totally recommend, wish I'd found her sooner.
About Dr. Ana Torres, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1871683946
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med Branch Hosps
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.