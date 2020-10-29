See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Ana Torvie, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ana Torvie, MD

Dr. Ana Torvie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Washington Medical Center

Dr. Torvie works at Northwest Womens Health Care in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torvie's Office Locations

    Northwest Womens Healthcare
    1101 Madison St Ste 1150, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 329-1760

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 29, 2020
    Easily the best doctor I have ever come to know. Dr. Torvie is the most intelligent medical professional I have dealt with and she makes sure that I understand what is going on in my body before I leave the room every single time. Truly unique in the medical profession, but much appreciated.
    About Dr. Ana Torvie, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508155284
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Torvie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torvie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torvie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torvie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torvie works at Northwest Womens Health Care in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Torvie’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Torvie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torvie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torvie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torvie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

