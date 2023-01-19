See All General Dentists in Merrick, NY
Dr. Ana Triliouris, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ana Triliouris, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (125)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ana Triliouris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Merrick, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College of Dentistry - D.D.S..

Dr. Triliouris works at Dental Laser Care/Ana M. Triliouris, D.D.S. in Merrick, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Laser Care/Ana M. Triliouris, D.D.S.
    56 Merrick Ave, Merrick, NY 11566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 308-6017
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP®) Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Snoring Therapy Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 125 ratings
Patient Ratings (125)
5 Star
(118)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Triliouris?

Jan 19, 2023
Dr. Triliouris and her team are absolutely amazing!!!
Samantha C. — Jan 19, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ana Triliouris, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ana Triliouris, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Triliouris to family and friends

Dr. Triliouris' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Triliouris

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ana Triliouris, DDS.

About Dr. Ana Triliouris, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek, Korean and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205043338
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • General Dentistry-North Shore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • New York University College of Dentistry - D.D.S.
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ana Triliouris, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triliouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Triliouris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Triliouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Triliouris works at Dental Laser Care/Ana M. Triliouris, D.D.S. in Merrick, NY. View the full address on Dr. Triliouris’s profile.

125 patients have reviewed Dr. Triliouris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triliouris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triliouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triliouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ana Triliouris, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.