Dr. Ana Tuyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Tuyama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Tuyama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Harrison, NY.
Dr. Tuyama works at
Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuyama?
Had the initial consultation and was convinced she is experienced, caring, and rational so will book the procedure with her.
About Dr. Ana Tuyama, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083872584
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuyama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuyama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuyama works at
Dr. Tuyama has seen patients for Constipation, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuyama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuyama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuyama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.