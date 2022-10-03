Overview of Dr. Ana Urukalo, DPM

Dr. Ana Urukalo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Urukalo works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.