Dr. Ana Urukalo, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ana Urukalo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
ADC Steiner Ranch5145 Ranch Road 620 N Bldg I, Austin, TX 78732 Directions (512) 681-5900
North Austin Medical Center12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4015
St Davids Surgical Hospital A Campus of North Austin Medical Ctr1201 W Louis Henna Blvd, Austin, TX 78681 Directions (512) 248-7000
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Urukalo and her staff are the best. 1. Everyone on the office seems happy and they all seem to really care. 2. As for the good Dr, she is kind, compassionate, and super through. She fixed up me and my feet. When she got done with me I felt 10 years younger.
- Podiatry
- English, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
- The Bryn Mawr Hospital
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
