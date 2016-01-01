See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Webster, TX
Dr. Ana Vidal, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ana Vidal, MD

Dr. Ana Vidal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Vidal works at WellMed at Clear Lake in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vidal's Office Locations

    WellMed at Clear Lake
    780 Clear Lake City Blvd Bldg 2, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 464-8988

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain

Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ana Vidal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124187570
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Dr. Ana Vidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vidal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vidal works at WellMed at Clear Lake in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vidal’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vidal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vidal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

