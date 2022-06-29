Dr. Anabela Simon-Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon-Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anabela Simon-Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anabela Simon-Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Simon-Lee works at
Locations
Alabama Heart & Vascular P. C.2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 403, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was blessed to have been referred to Dr. Simone-Lee by a friend who was her patient at the time. Upon seeing her for the very first time, she immediately diagnosed a problem I had that other physicians had failed to diagnose for years. Having knowledge of what was wrong with me and how to manage the incurable problem greatly improved my quality of life. During her oversight of my cardiac health, I have found that she looks out for my overall health and is quick to see that I am referred to my Primary Care Physician other physician specialists for whatever care is needed. Dr. Simon-Lee is very caring, patent and thorough . She takes time to explain things and educate her patients about their condition. Upon mentioning her name, It feels good to have other physicians, nurses and even my pharmacist say to me…”you have a great cardiologist!”
About Dr. Anabela Simon-Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon-Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon-Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon-Lee works at
Dr. Simon-Lee speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon-Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon-Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon-Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon-Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.