Dr. Fonseca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anacani Fonseca, MD
Overview of Dr. Anacani Fonseca, MD
Dr. Anacani Fonseca, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Fonseca works at
Dr. Fonseca's Office Locations
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 298-5444
Texas Tech4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anacani Fonseca, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1972810539
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
