Dr. Anace Said, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anace Said, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baghdad College Of Med and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Said works at
Locations
-
1
Park Avenue Medicalllc85 Barnes Rd Ste 202, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 309-0070
-
2
Park Avenue Medical LLC850 N Main Street Ext Bldg 1, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 309-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
it was excellent visit , Dr Said he is the best of the best. i was very satisfy with his way of treatment.
About Dr. Anace Said, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1487696910
Education & Certifications
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Baghdad College Of Med
- Baghdad Med Sch/Baghdad Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Said has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Said accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Said has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Said works at
Dr. Said speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Said. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Said.
