Overview

Dr. Anace Said, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baghdad College Of Med and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Said works at Park Avenue Medicalllc in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.