Dr. Anagha Deshmukh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshmukh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anagha Deshmukh, MD
Overview of Dr. Anagha Deshmukh, MD
Dr. Anagha Deshmukh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Dr. Deshmukh's Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Exer - Providence Medical Institute (contracted Ucc)1010 N Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 376-8816
-
2
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2906
-
3
Altamed Medical Group East Los Angeles2219 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 889-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deshmukh?
About Dr. Anagha Deshmukh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265615496
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deshmukh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshmukh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshmukh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshmukh works at
Dr. Deshmukh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshmukh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshmukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshmukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.