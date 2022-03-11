Overview of Dr. Anahid Nisanian, MD

Dr. Anahid Nisanian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Nisanian works at Prominis Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.