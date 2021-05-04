Dr. Anahit Danielyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danielyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anahit Danielyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Anahit Danielyan, MD
Dr. Anahit Danielyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with St. Lukes Hospital
Dr. Danielyan works at
Dr. Danielyan's Office Locations
Premier Medical Physicians -- Des Peres/Kirkwood
2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 109A, Saint Louis, MO 63122
(314) 729-1725
Monday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 7:30am - 3:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Thursday 10:30am - 6:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Danielyan?
Love this doctor! She always spends time with me and I don't feel rushed. She answers all my questions. Great office staff also. My Husband and daughter are now going here as well.
About Dr. Anahit Danielyan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1629007711
Education & Certifications
- St. Lukes Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danielyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danielyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danielyan works at
Dr. Danielyan speaks Armenian and Russian.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Danielyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danielyan.
