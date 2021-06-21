Dr. Matevosyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anahit Matevosyan, MD
Dr. Anahit Matevosyan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Care More Home Care Inc100 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 818-4096
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Anahit G. Matevosyan. She is amazing Thank you
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Matevosyan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matevosyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Matevosyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matevosyan.
