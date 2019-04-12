Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO
Overview of Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO
Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Azharian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Azharian's Office Locations
-
1
Magnolia Plastic Surgery Center2404 Creel Ln Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 563-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azharian?
Dr. Azharian was Super informative. She asked all the right questions and gave me solid, constructive advice.
About Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1841460185
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mercy Suburban Hospital
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azharian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azharian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azharian works at
Dr. Azharian speaks Persian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Azharian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azharian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azharian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azharian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.