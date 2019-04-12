See All Plastic Surgeons in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Wesley Chapel, FL
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO

Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Azharian works at Magnolia Plastic Surgery Center in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azharian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Plastic Surgery Center
    2404 Creel Ln Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 563-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 12, 2019
Dr. Azharian was Super informative. She asked all the right questions and gave me solid, constructive advice.
— Apr 12, 2019
Photo: Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO
About Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO

Specialties
Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anahita Azharian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Azharian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Azharian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Azharian works at Magnolia Plastic Surgery Center in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Azharian’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Azharian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azharian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azharian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azharian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

