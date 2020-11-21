Dr. Anaida Melkumian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melkumian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anaida Melkumian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anaida Melkumian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Melkumian works at
Locations
-
1
Pamela R. Kushner1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 511, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 595-5553
-
2
The Healing Sanctuary400 N Tustin Ave Ste 380, North Tustin, CA 92705 Directions (714) 730-2233
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful M.d.
About Dr. Anaida Melkumian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1275584898
Education & Certifications
- Grady Memorial Hospital, Dept Of Morehouse General Surgery
- Gready Memorial Hospital Atlanta, Georgia
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Armenian State Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melkumian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melkumian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melkumian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melkumian works at
Dr. Melkumian speaks Armenian and Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Melkumian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melkumian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melkumian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melkumian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.