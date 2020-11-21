Overview

Dr. Anaida Melkumian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Melkumian works at Pamela R. Kushner in Long Beach, CA with other offices in North Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.