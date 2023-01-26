Overview

Dr. Anais Aurora Badia, DO is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Badia works at Florida Skin Center - Fort Myers - 13691 Metropolis Ave in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.