Dr. Anais Aurora Badia, DO
Overview
Dr. Anais Aurora Badia, DO is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Skin Center - Fort Myers - 13691 Metropolis Ave13691 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 214-9190Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Skin Center - Lehigh Acres615 Williams Ave, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972 Directions (239) 214-9322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
Other than the condescending receptionist the rest of the staff were welcoming and professional.
About Dr. Anais Aurora Badia, DO
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
