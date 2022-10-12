Dr. Ana s Rameau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rameau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana s Rameau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ana s Rameau, MD
Dr. Ana s Rameau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING|McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Rameau's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rameau provided me with the utmost of care, both medically and personally. My swallowing evaluation revealed different results than I was expecting. Dr. Rameau thoroughly walked me through the details, and she was sensitive and kind in her delivery of the news. I also appreciated her decisive nature in ordering another test as the next step. Overall, Dr. Rameau recognized and acknowledged the complexity of my case; I greatly appreciated how she explored all possible angles of care. If you have dysphagia, Dr. Rameau is the doctor you want!
About Dr. Ana s Rameau, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1144510439
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING|McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rameau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rameau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rameau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rameau has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rameau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Rameau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rameau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rameau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rameau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.