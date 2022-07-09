See All General Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Analisa Armstrong, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Kirkland, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Analisa Armstrong, MD

Dr. Analisa Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Armstrong works at EvergreenHealth Surgical Care in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Armstrong's Office Locations

    12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 420, Kirkland, WA 98034 (425) 899-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Gallstones
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Jul 09, 2022
    Dr. Armstrong has magic fingers when she found my abdominal hernias and they were confirmed exactly where she felt them from the CT scan. I felt so confident with her knowledge, experience and confidence to make me discomfort come to a end with the planned repair. Surgery was exactly as she explained and the recovery was as promised... better each day! Thanks for making a scary concept of surgery, turn into a small detour.
    The Brights — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Analisa Armstrong, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568751642
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Franciscan Surgical Associates Minimally Invasive Fellow
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Washington / Surgery Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

