Dr. Analisa Marki-Dunn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Analisa Marki-Dunn, MD

Dr. Analisa Marki-Dunn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Marki-Dunn works at Associates in Women's Health Care in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marki-Dunn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Womens Health Care
    Associates in Womens Health Care
5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 782-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Cervical Polyps
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
Breech Position
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Miscarriages
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
3D Ultrasound
4D Ultrasound
Abdominal Hysterectomy
Ablation
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Abnormal Menstruation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Anemia of Pregnancy
Antepartum Hemorrhage
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound
Arterial Duplex Ultrasound
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Endometriosis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bacterial Vaginosis
Bartholin's Cyst
Birth Control
Breast Pain
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervicitis
Cesarean Hysterectomy
Chlamydia Infections
Choriocarcinoma
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis
Dermoid Cyst
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Diagnostic Ultrasound
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex
Disuse Osteoporosis
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dysmenorrhea
Eclampsia
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Ablation
Endometrial Cancer
Endometriosis of Colon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genital Warts
Gestational Hypertension
Glassy Cell Carcinoma
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Ultrasound
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
High-Risk Ultrasound
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrothermal Endometrial Ablation
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis
Hysterectomy
Idiopathic Osteoporosis
In-Office Ablation
In-Office Endometrial Ablation
In-Office Ultrasound
Juvenile Osteoporosis
Laparoscopic Salpingectomy
Laparotomy
Leiomyoma
Level II Ultrasound
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS)
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menopause
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Gestation
Multiple Miscarriages
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Normal Vaginal Delivery
Obstetric Ultrasound
Operative Hysteroscopy
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Related to Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pap Smear
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Placenta Previa
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Postpartum Depression
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Associated Osteoporosis
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Primary Osteoporosis
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Secondary Osteoporosis
Senile Osteoporosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stage 4 Endometriosis
Supracervical Hysterectomy
Transient Osteoporosis of Hip
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Abdominal
Ultrasound, Bladder
Ultrasound, Kidney
Ultrasound, Pelvic
Ultrasound, Transvaginal
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Candidiasis
Vaginal Hysterectomy
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Analisa Marki-Dunn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992990980
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Analisa Marki-Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marki-Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marki-Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marki-Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marki-Dunn works at Associates in Women's Health Care in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marki-Dunn’s profile.

    Dr. Marki-Dunn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marki-Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marki-Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marki-Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marki-Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marki-Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

