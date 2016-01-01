Overview of Dr. Analisa Marki-Dunn, MD

Dr. Analisa Marki-Dunn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marki-Dunn works at Associates in Women's Health Care in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.