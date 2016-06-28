Overview

Dr. Analyn Torres, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at Novant Health Endocrinology & Thyroid in Huntersville, NC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.