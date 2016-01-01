Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anam Khan, MD
Dr. Anam Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 563-0050
MD Anderson Clinical Care Center - Woodlands100 Fellowship Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (832) 750-2919
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.