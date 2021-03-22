Dr. Anamaria McElrath-Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElrath-Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anamaria McElrath-Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Anamaria McElrath-Garza, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Colorectal Surgery Institute301 W Huntington Dr Ste 618, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 898-8234
Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center222 W Eulalia St Ste 100A, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 244-8161
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely! She’s the best...
About Dr. Anamaria McElrath-Garza, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720289044
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County University of Southern California
- John Wayne Cancer Institute
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of California At Irvine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
