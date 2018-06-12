Overview of Dr. Anamika Katoch, MD

Dr. Anamika Katoch, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Katoch works at Waterbury Radiation Oncology Associates in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ, Fort Myers, FL and Kamuela, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.